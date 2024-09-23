Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

GET WRECKED: Obama’s CIA Director Says Pinpoint Targeting Of Hezbollah Pagers Was A “Form Of Terrorism”


Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has described the mass detonation of Hezbollah communication devices, widely attributed to Israel, as “a form of terrorism.”

“The ability to be able to place an explosive in technology that is very prevalent these days and turn it into a war of terror. This is something new,” Panetta told CBS.

“When you have terror going into the supply chain, it makes people ask the question, ‘What the hell is next?’ This is a tactic that has repercussions, and we really don’t know what those repercussions are going to be,” Panetta continued.

The former CIA chief suggested that the current dynamics in the region are being dominated by “the forces of war,” and warned of the unpredictability of future developments.

When pressed on whether the United States should condemn Israel for the operation, Panetta avoided a direct answer. Instead, he called for a global discussion on the issue.

“I think it’s going to be very important for the nations of the world to have a serious discussion about whether or not this is an area that everybody has to focus on because if they don’t try to deal with it now, mark my word, it is the battlefield of the future,” Panetta said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



4 Responses

  2. supply chain? it was manufactured for hezbollah

    Israel may only use the iron dome any targeting of terrorists is a war crime

    – Leon panetta the BH Obama doctrine

  4. Mr. Panetta I have a question – how about suicide bombers in pizza shops, in cafes, on buses packed with women, elderly and children? Does that perhaps make people think – what the hell is next? Is that perhaps terror? Just curious as to your thoughts on this absurd thought of mine.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Underground Command Center In Kirya

VIDEOS: IDF Intensifies Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Warns Civilians to Evacuate

Man Accused In Second Assassination Attempt Wrote Note Indicating He Intended To Kill Trump

Netanyahu Weighing Military Siege On Northern Gaza As Hostage Crisis Deepens

WATCH: Lebanese Civilians Flee Southern Lebanon

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab-Israeli Attacks Soldier Near IDF Base

IDF: “We’re Pounding Lebanon With Strikes Unprecedented In Their Power, Lebanese Civilians Near Border Must Evacuate”

לא ימושו מפיך: “Not One Bochur Has Left,” Menahel Of Yeshiva In Northern Israel Says

Ben-Gvir’s Personal Driver Indicted for Running Red Light, Causing Accident [VIDEOS]

IS SINWAR DEAD? IDF Probing If Hamas Leader Was Eliminated In Recent Airstrikes

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network