How Jews Around the World Can Stay Resilient During Challenging Times

After the dreadful attacks of October 7, 2023, Israel and the Jewish people went to war on three fronts. While the army fights the war of bodies, and government officials and journalists wage the war of minds, every Jew on earth is a soldier in our war for wellness.

We’re all combating anxiety, distraction, and stress. We’re all searching for meaning inside the madness.

If we don’t invest in the war for wellness, we might lose the health, resilience, and faith we need for fighting the other wars. We can get obsessed with what’s happening “over there,” forgetting that our lives are happening right here. As individuals and as a nation, we might fall into anxiety and depression, or lash out irresponsibly in anger.

More than ever before, Israel needs healthy Jewish people who value and love their land.

Even after the guns go quiet — hopefully soon — the war for wellness will continue as our emotional and spiritual wounds slowly heal. Although our bodies will again be safe and secure, our disturbed souls will yearn for peace and balance. We’ll wonder why we must suffer to live in this little corner of the Middle East. We might even ask if it’s worth all the trouble.

Land of Health teaches how to win your personal war for wellness:

Part One shows how the Land of Israel is the healthy body of the Nation of Israel, and appreciating it holds the solution to our crisis.

Part Two shares practical strategies for healthy living in challenging times. We’ll cover all areas of life: eating, exercise, emotional health, and, of course, spirituality and faith.

The book also features dozens of stunning full-color pictures, many taken over the past year, that portray the beauty and spirit of the Land of Israel even during the most trying times.

“Rabbi Naiman masterfully shows how every aspect of the physical Land of Israel expresses profound spiritual concepts — and teaches how to live within it. This book is filled with intriguing insights as well as practical suggestions for healthy living even under the most challenging conditions.” —Miriam Kosman, senior lecturer at Olami and author of Circle, Arrow and Spiral: Exploring Gender in Judaism

A foraging walk in the ancient town of Beit Natif, just outside of Ramat Bet Shemesh. Notice the pottery sherds everywhere: this was the local clay lamp factory. Walking around these ruins, we can eat the plants whose ancestors were eaten here by our ancestors.

Almost 2,000 years before Hamas dug terror tunnel under Gaza, Jews dug escape tunnels in Israel to hide from marauding Roman troops during the Bar Kochva revolt. This one is tucked inside a cistern in an unknown corner of Shfelat Yehuda.





The view of the Elah Valley from Khirbet Qeiyafa, and ancient town dating back to the era of Dovid and Golias.





About the Author: Rabbi Shmuel Chaim Naiman is mashgiach ruchani of Yeshivas Lev HaTorah in Ramat Bet Shemesh, and a certified health teacher and foraging guide. Check out the Healthy Jew website to subscribe to his weekly email newsletter, The Healthy Jew, and to book your foraging walk in Israel.