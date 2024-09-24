ELECTION SEASON! Health Experts Warn Of Virus Spreading That Can Cause Paralysis In Children

Recent wastewater samples have detected elevated levels of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a respiratory virus associated with rare cases of paralysis in children, raising concerns about a potential rise in infections across the U.S., according to a report from WastewaterSCAN.

Enterovirus D68 is one of over 100 non-polio enteroviruses, according to the Cleveland Clinic. While the virus itself is common and usually causes mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough, and fever, it has been linked to neurological complications, including a rare condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), which can cause paralysis.

“It affects the nerves and can cause paralysis across the spinal cord,” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in New York. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Nachman emphasized that while neurological complications are rare, the recent data suggests that this may be an “on year” for the virus, which tends to have cyclical peaks.

WastewaterSCAN, a nonprofit organization that monitors wastewater samples for infectious diseases, has detected moderate levels of EV-D68 in 306 out of 400 samples collected in the last 10 days. The organization partners with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide data for the National Wastewater Surveillance System, which helps track potential public health threats.

“Wastewater is a good surrogate marker for whether a virus is circulating in the environment,” Nachman explained, noting that the recent data indicates that the virus is actively circulating.

In most cases, EV-D68 causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, in rare instances, the virus can lead to severe respiratory illness and AFM, which can cause muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing, and even paralysis.

Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York, described AFM as “a rare but potentially very serious illness that can mimic polio and cripple children.”

Fortunately, most cases of paralysis are temporary and can be treated with physical therapy.

Children, particularly those with asthma, are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms from EV-D68, according to the CDC. The virus typically spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and can also be contracted by touching contaminated surfaces.

To prevent the spread of EV-D68, experts recommend good hygiene practices, such as regular hand washing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and avoiding sharing cups and utensils. If a child experiences muscle weakness, especially in the legs, parents are advised to seek medical attention. “Your child’s pediatrician is an expert on your child, and that’s a better choice than just an urgent care walk-in center who doesn’t know them,” Nachman said.

There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for EV-D68. In cases where symptoms are severe, supportive care and physical therapy may be required. A blood test, spinal tap, or MRI may be necessary to confirm the diagnosis after ruling out other illnesses like the flu or COVID-19, according to Cleveland Clinic.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)