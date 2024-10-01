Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

New Video From Rebbetzin Koldetzki

Communicated Content

Ensure your name is on the shtender of “The Chofetz Chaim of our generation” during Rosh HaShana, Aseres Yemei Teshuva, and Ne’ilah. Rav Yitzchak Koldetzki & Rebbetzin Koldetzki are seeking urgent help for a prominent Talmid Chochom who is critically ill. They believe this is a matter of pikuach nefesh.

Rebbetzin Koldetzki encourages donations of $298, which corresponds to the gematria of mercy The Rebbetzin promises that those who contribute will receive blessings for a good year, health, and happiness, and their names will be included in her husband’s tefillos during Rosh HaShana, Aseres Yemei Teshuva, and Ne’ilah of Yom Kippur. Rebbetzin Koldetzki will also daven for donors during hafrashas challah and the lighting of candles on Erev Rosh Hashanah and Erev Yom Kippur.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE 




Popular Posts

NO MASS TEFILLOS: IDF Issues Restrictions On Jerusalem, Tel Aviv: Erev RH Selichos Canceled

WATCH: “Hezbollah Planned To Use Lebanese Villages To Launch October 7-Style Attack”

MULTIPLE FRONTS: 4 IDF Soldiers Injured In Shootout In Shechem, 1 Seriously

TEL AVIV AREA UNDER FIRE: Hezbollah Fires Barrage At Central Israel, 3 Wounded After Rocket Hits Highway

Thousands Gather At Massive Atzeres Tefillah In Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTO]

FASCINATING REPORT: Syrian Civil War Was Pivotal To Israel’s Penetration Of Hezbollah’s Ranks

IDF ANNOUNCES GROUND WAR IN LEBANON; TROOPS OPERATING IN LEBANESE VILLAGES

Ahmadinejad Reveals: “The Head Of The Unit To Combat The Mossad Was An Israeli Agent Himself”

What Happens If Trump Doesn’t Win? “Democracy Is Over,” Musk Warns

JEWS AMONG THE MISSING: Numerous Chesed Organizations Heading To Asheville, NC, In Hurricane Helene’s Wake

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network