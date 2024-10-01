NYPD And FDNY Commissioners Make Joint Historic Visit To Hatzolah [PHOTOS]

On Monday afternoon, NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon and FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker visited Williamsburg Hatzolah Headquarters to meet with Hatzolah leaders and learn more about how they operate.

They were joined by Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, Community Affairs Commanding Officer Chief Richie Taylor, 90th Precinct Commanding Officer Captain Joe Wernersbach, Community Affairs Detective Kenny Melendez, Detective Jean-Bart, Community Affairs Officer Nick Skomina, NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Abe Friedman, Hatzolah Coordinators Shaya Bernath, Moshe Nusen Braver, Yomte Malik & Simcha Bernath – who was dispatching while the visit took place.

Both commissioners toured Hatzolah’s state-of-the art facility and heard directly from Hatzolah leaders.

Commissioner Donlon and Commissioner Tucker witnessed first-hand as emergency calls came in and were dispatched out, all in real time.

Both commissioners acknowledged that Hatzolah responds to over 70,000 calls a year and how much that helps alleviate City resources.

The Commissioners acknowledged NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Abe Friedman for his friendship and for showing them the incredible work that Hatzolah does over the past many years.

Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish began his remarks by thanking Commissioner Donlon and Commissioner Tucker for personally coming to Williamsburg Hatzolah Headquarters and for their leadership, friendship, vision, and support.

Chief Richie Taylor spoke about the unprecedented strong working partnership between the NYPD and Hatzolah. Chief Taylor spoke about the horrific terrorist attack against Israel on October 7th and acknowledged that the NYPD held a Zoom call on Shabbos with Hatzolah coordinators to ensure the safety of the Jewish community on that day and beyond.

The main purpose of the meeting was for both Commissioners to hear directly from Hatzolah leaders and to demonstrate to Hatzolah and to the Jewish community that the NYPD and the FDNY will always assist Hatzolah because it’s an organization made up of dedicated and professional individuals who selflessly help others in the most dire times.

