Flights to Israel Cancelled? One Airline Is Still Flying and Has Surprisingly Great Prices for Succos!

Communicated Content

Flights to Israel Cancelled? One airline is still flying and has surprisingly great prices for Succos!

Tickets are selling fast! Book now!

The dramatic security events of the last few days left many Jews in Israel and around the world rejoicing at the fall of one of Israel’s worst enemies.
However, the unfortunate side effect of the security developments was the cancelation of 99% of all flights to Israel following the recommendation of the European Aviation Authority. 
Amazingly, one European airline is still flying from New York to Israel.
Hi-Sky airlines, a Romanian carrier that only started flying to New York 4 months ago is surprisingly now the sole European airline that still connects Israel to the U.S 
Hi-Sky has been amazingly consistent throughout the last 4 months with flights from NYC-TLV with no war related cancelations at all. 

The latest flight on Hi-Sky from Israel to OTP took off at 2:00 AM last night (Sunday) from Tel Aviv exactly as scheduled.

The only other flight options to Israel are ELAL with zero seats on any flight for the next month, Emirates through Dubai with long travel times up to 30 hours or risky flight combinations made of 2 or 3 stopovers pieced together from several separate tickets with no protection for delays or cancelations and having to self-transfer checked bags at every stopover.

You would expect these rare flights to Israel for Succos would be crazy expensive since there are absolutely no other options but that is not the case!
Horwitz Travel is a well-known and respected travel agency with many years of experience providing travel solutions for individuals, families and groups to Israel. 

Realizing that thousands of travelers would be stuck without flights to Israel for Succos, they committed themselves to help jews get to Israel for Succos on time and for an affordable price!
Horwitz Travel formed a partnership with Hi-Sky airlines and reserved a Large group of seats on their airplanes for the very dates that have the highest Succos travel demand.

The flights leave from NYC on the 14th of October and arrive in Israel on the afternoon of October 15th one day before Succos.
The return flight leaves from Israel on the 27th of October, the day after Succos and arrives back in New York on the 28th.
The prices for these flights start at  a very reasonable $1689 for round trip travel and include a checked bag and carry on.

The only downside is that there are limited seats left on the flights and they are filling up fast!
If you want to get to Israel this Succos for a reasonable price and without fear of cancellation you should sign up as soon as possible:

Link to sign up formhttps://forms.gle/3AwhoLrtDuVhcQjA7 

 Whatsapp Linkhttps://wa.me/+972549948372

 




