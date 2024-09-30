United Hatzalah Establishes New Medical Complex, Conducts Emergency Drill in Uman Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

As tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims have begun arriving in Uman, Ukraine, for Rosh Hashanah, United Hatzalah has established a new emergency care complex near the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.

This site is the focal point of the annual pilgrimage, drawing worshippers from around the world each Rosh Hashanah.

The new facility, featuring a command and control center, a dispatch center, a medical equipment center, and an emergency equipment warehouse, will play a critical role in coordinating emergency responses and ensuring that help is readily available during the holiday.

Every year, United Hatzalah sends a delegation of volunteer physicians, paramedics, and EMTs from Israel to support the influx of visitors. These volunteers work in shifts around the clock to provide medical care until the pilgrims depart.

As part of its yearly medical standby operation, United Hatzalah has also intensified its preparedness efforts in light of ongoing security concerns due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. A significant emergency drill simulating a rocket attack from Russia was recently conducted near the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

This exercise involved collaboration with the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), local police, firefighters, and medical teams to prepare for potential emergencies during the pilgrimage.

In recent days, United Hatzalah has already treated over 80 cases, including minor accidents, breathing problems, limb injuries, cuts, and other medical issues. The organization is working in cooperation with the local clinic team in Uman, which is prepared to receive patients in emergency situations throughout the holiday.

“To meet the emergency care challenges of tens of thousands of visitors coming to Uman, we’ve established an advanced emergency care complex that will enable us to provide swifter and more comprehensive emergency care than ever before,” said Lazar Hyman, VP of Volunteer Operations for United Hatzalah.

“Both local and visiting volunteers will be equipped with advanced medical equipment to protect the health and safety of all visitors. We’re also collaborating closely with Ukrainian authorities to ensure comprehensive protection for those celebrating the holiday here.”