Fulfill seven mitzvos you’ve never performed

With Rosh Hashana just around the corner, many of us are searching for ways to tip the scales in our favor. We give more tzedakah, say more Tehillim, and strengthen our shmiras halashon.

But what if you could fulfill seven Mitzvos Hateluyos Ba’aretz—mitzvos traditionally reserved for landowners in Eretz Yisroel?

L’Kayeim offers a unique opportunity for anyone, anywhere, to lease a grapevine in Israel and perform mitzvos tied to the holy land. These mitzvos, once the exclusive domain of farmers, can now be done by anyone—no matter their location.

Here are the seven mitzvos you can perform through L’Kayeim:

Pe’ah: Leaving a corner of the vineyard unharvested for the poor. Peret: Allowing fallen grapes to remain for the needy. Olelos: Leaving underdeveloped grape clusters for the poor. Terumah Gedolah: Giving a portion of the harvest to the kohanim. Maaser Rishon: Donating 10% of the crops to the Levi. Terumas Maaser: Giving 10% of the LEvi’s portion to kohanim. Maaser Sheni: Redeeming 10% of the remaining produce during years 1, 2, 4, and 5 of the Shmitah cycle.

How it works: For as little as $15 a month, you can lease a grapevine in a Shomer Shviis vineyard. You’ll receive a partnership agreement with your grapevine’s plot number and a plaque with your name will be hung on your vine. Rabbi Reichenberg shlit”a, foremost agricultural expert in Eretz Yisroel, will act as your shaliach, ensuring all the mitzvos as fulfilled on your behalf.

Why Now? With the Yom Hadin rapidly approaching, this is the perfect time to secure unique zechusim for the coming year. Don’t let this rare opportunity pass you by!.

Sign Up Today! Join L’Kayeim and take part in thse sacred mitzvos from the Land of Israel.

CLICK HERE | 646.394.9531