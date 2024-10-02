HORRIFIC EREV ROSH HASHANAH NEWS: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Ground Operation Intensifies

The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed the deaths of eight soldiers during intense fighting in southern Lebanon today.
Among the fallen are:
– Cpt. Harel Etinger, 23, a commander in the Egoz Commando Unit from Eli. Tragically, in 2019, YWN reported that his father, Rabbi Achiad Ettinger HY”D was one of two victims killed by a Palestinian terrorist at the Ariel Junction. He leaves behind a mother and 11 siblings.
– Cpt. Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, a team commander in the Egoz Commando Unit, from Modi’in.
– Cpt. Itai Ariel Giat, 23, from the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, based in Shoham.
– Sgt. First Class Noam Barzilay, 22, of the Egoz Commando Unit, from Kohav Yair.
– Sgt. First Class Or Mantzur, 21, an Egoz Commando from Beit Aryeh.
– Sgt. First Class Nazar Itkin, 21, also with the Egoz Commando Unit, from Kiryat Atta.
– Staff Sgt. Almken Terefe, 21, of the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Jerusalem.
– Staff Sgt. Ido Broyer, 21, from Nes Tziona, also serving in Golani’s reconnaissance unit.
Six of the Egoz commandos were killed during a fierce firefight with Hezbollah terrorist in a southern Lebanese village. Another officer and four soldiers were critically injured in the same clash.
The two Golani reconnaissance soldiers died in a separate encounter, where another soldier was gravely wounded. In a third incident, a combat medic from Golani’s 51st Battalion also sustained serious injuries.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
One Response
YWN – This has not fully been publicized in Israel. Please be respectful to the families and remove this information
Moderators Note: Every single name was published after it was cleared to publicize. Thank for you concerns of being sensitive.