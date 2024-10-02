Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Over 700 Families in Zichron Moshe Need Us This Yom Tov – 2x Your Impact Today Erev Rosh Hashanah Only!

Communicated Content

A kupah created and run by talmidei chachamim, a kupah backed by gedolim and talmidei chachamim and a kupah that provides for talmidei chachamim with dignity and respect.

Twelve years ago, Kupas Zichron Moshe was established by Rav Aharon Nimerovsky to assist needy families in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood of Yerushalayim with their Shabbos and Yom Tov expenses. The kupah operates under the auspices of Rav Gamliel Rabinovich, Rav Moshe Elyashiv and Rav Yitzchak Soloveitchik.

The Jews of Zichron Moshe have always been an inspiration to countless people, including the hundreds of American bachurim who flock each year to learn in Eretz Yisrael. Now is our chance to show this precious community that we care about them and that we stand by their side.

Many of these families would simply not be able to make Yom Tov without our support.

