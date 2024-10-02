IDF CHIEF WARNS: Israel Has Capabilities To “Strike Any Target In Middle East”

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has sent a stark message regarding a potential retaliatory attack on Iran, warning that Israel has the means to “strike any target in the Middle East.”

Visiting the Tel Nof Air Base on Wednesday, Halevi said Israel knows how to “locate important targets” and will respond to Iran’s attack with strikes of “precision and power.”

“We have the capabilities to reach and strike any point in the Middle East. And those of our enemies who have not yet understood this, will soon understand,” Halevi said in a video clip filmed at the base.