Heartbreaking Situation in Israel

Communicated Content

A young mother of four sweet children living in Israel has been battling cancer. Recently there has been a significant deterioration in her condition & the cancer has spread through her body. The cost of treatment is enormous & the financial strain on the family, coupled with the daily challenges of managing the household, is impacting her ability to fight her illness. 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The Rabbonim and medical experts involved have declared that we are dealing with an urgent matter of pikuach nefesh. The doctors say there is still hope. Please hear the cry of her husband and four precious children who just want to have their wife and mommy again. Please daven for: חיה בת פייגא 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE




