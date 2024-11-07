Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Help Them Rebuild Their Lives and Families With Stability

Communicated Content



Women of Valor, Who Can Find Them?

Their husbands r”l fell in battle in battle defending Israel. Now they struggle with basic needs for their children. How will they survive? 

*Can we leave them alone with their children to fend for themselves?*

We know their husband’s bravery but they have been left behind facing poverty, debt, and lacking basics. We cannot let these brave almanos and yesomim collapse. 

Support the families and wives of our fallen soldiers.

_We know who they are. We know where they are. We know what they need._ Your participation can make all the difference.

Please donate generously.

_It’s what their husbands HYD would want most._

Click here to Donate

 
 






