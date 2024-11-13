Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Your Family’s Safety Starts Here: Med-Pat Solutions Has What You Need!

Communicated Content

For nearly 40 years, Med-Pat Solutions® has been on a mission to make health and safety accessible, reliable, and even a little fun. Starting in the hospital industry, we built high-quality phones that professionals could depend on. But then we thought, why should hospitals have all the best gadgets? So we brought our expertise to your doorstep, combining hospital-grade accuracy with the ease of home use.

Med-Pat® Essentials
After years of designing for hospitals, we turned our focus to creating everyday health essentials, bringing the best of medical technology into your home. Our products make health checks a breeze, whether it’s tracking oxygen levels, monitoring blood pressure, or checking if your child’s rosy cheeks mean a fever. Med-Pat® has tools for all of it:

  • Touchless Digital Thermometers: Accurate results in just one second—because who has time to wait?

  • Home Blood Pressure Monitors: Simple, comfortable, and reliable.

  • Pulse Oximeters: For everyone in the family! Choose the reliable adult model, or the “Ducky” Pediatric Pulse Oximeter—a health check so cute that even the little ones want in!

Safety First with the Med-Pat® TAFEA Emergency Phones
Med-Pat’s TAFEA (Total Assurance Family Emergency Assistance) line of emergency phones is like having a lifeguard at home—without the whistle. Powered by the phone line, these phones are a reliable lifeline when life throws you a curveball. With two distinct models to choose from, each is equipped with one-touch emergency calling and Med-Pat’s innovative H.E.L.P. technology, which activates even if you’re unable to speak. Perfect for homes, schools, and community spaces, these phones provide durable, easy-to-use safety that families and communities can count on.

Our Promise to You
At Med-Pat®, we’re dedicated to products that deliver Quality, Performance, Affordability, and Design. You can expect:

  • Easy to Use: Simple enough for everyone in the family.

  • Durable: Built to last, standing up to daily wear and tear.

  • Reliable: Your go-to when you need it most.

Make safety a priority in your home, shul, or school—explore Med-Pat Solutions’ essential tools today. For more information, visit medpatsolutions.com or contact us directly to learn how we can help safeguard the ones you love most 

Tel: 1-800-626-0410 Email: [email protected]

Explore the essential tools from Med-Pat Solutions today!




