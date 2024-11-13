Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Yocheved Needs All of Us She Can’t Do This Alone

Communicated Content

Dear friends,

My name is Adele (Udi), and I am the mother of Yocheved, a five-year-old girl with a huge smile and a heart full of love. But Yocheved is not like other girls her age. Instead of playing, she’s fighting for her life.

She just wants to wake up in the morning without pain, without needles, without tests. She dreams of going back to kindergarten, running on the grass, and hugging us, like any regular child.

Our Yocheved is sick with leukemia, and this cruel illness has taken away her childhood. Now, we have another chance—a special treatment in Vienna that could save her. But the journey is very expensive—flights, treatments, hospital stays. We can’t do it alone.

We need you. Every donation, every bit of help, all of your support and encouragement, give us hope to see her recover.

Please, help us save her. Help us heal her. She needs us now more than ever.

Udi

Click here to Donate




Popular Posts

CIA Officer Asif Rahman Charged with Leaking Classified Documents on Potential Israeli Strike Against Iran

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 3rd Video of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

Attorney General Orders IDF To Send 7K Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, Urges Arrests, Criminal Sanctions

MAILBAG: The Out-Of-Control Luxury Indulgence Of Summer Camps Is Destroying Our Finances

Trump Nominates Pete Hegseth To Lead Pentaton, Musk And Ramaswamy To Cut Government Inefficiency

AIN’T NOBODY HOME: Biden’s Bizarre Response to Question on Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Leaves Reporters Befuddled

$1 BILLION DISASTER: How Kamala Harris Burned Through Mounds Of Cash, And Still Lost In A Landslide

MASSIVE SCANDAL: Fired FEMA Supervisor Claims It Was Agency Policy To Skip Pro-Trump Homes Needing Assistance

NEW DETAILS: In Tense Race For Time, Mossad Searched For Booby-Trapped Pager In Israeli Hands

GREAT FOR ISRAEL: Trump Picks Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee To Be Ambassador To Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network