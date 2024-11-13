ONE BIG SCAM: Harris Campaign Handed Antisemite Al Sharpton $500K Ahead Of Softball Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign quietly funneled half a million dollars to Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) just weeks before her softball interview with the antisemite on MSNBC. Federal Election Commission records reveal that Harris’s campaign made two payments of $250,000 to NAN on Sept. 5 and Oct. 1, just days before her Oct. 20 sit-down with Sharpton on PoliticsNation. During the interview, Sharpton lavished Harris with praise, at one point comparing her to trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm.

Sharpton, a longtime Harris ally, has used hateful language against Jews and white people, referring to Jews as “diamond merchants” and deriding “white interlopers.”

The financial transactions are part of Harris’s broader $5.4 million “outreach” strategy, directed almost exclusively toward Black and Latino activist groups in a scramble to shore up minority support—a demographic that had notably shifted away from her by Election Day. Despite the funding spree, Harris’s support among Black men and Latino men fell drastically, with over one-fifth of Black men and 54% of Latino men voting for President-elect Donald Trump, according to exit polls by Edison Research.

The cash influx into Sharpton’s NAN is only part of Harris’s lavish spending, which included an estimated $1 million to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and a six-figure investment in a custom-built set for her appearance on a podcast. All told, Harris raised nearly $1 billion as of October 16, with a spending spree that ultimately left her campaign $20 million in debt.

Here is a reminder from YWN:

Lest you forget, the deadly Crown Heights antisemitic riots in 1991 are widely blamed on Sharpton’s race baiting, and he later protested in front of Jewish-owned stores in Harlem that were eventually burned to the ground.

YWN will remind our readers that Al Sharpton wasn’t always an unrepentant MSNBC star, and first-in-line to agitate a racial situation anywhere in the country. Thirty years ago a tragic car accident in Crown Heights Brooklyn escalated into a pogrom against the Jewish people. The media usually gives it a politically correct description: “violence between the area’s Blacks and Jews.” But the violence was not two-sided. The Crown Heights riot was an attack on the Jews by the neighborhood’s Caribbean community, fueled in large part by Al Sharpton, the “Reverend” who does not believe in the commandment about “bearing false witness.”

Sharpton called Jews “diamond merchants” during the aftermath of the Crown Heights riots, which took place in Brooklyn in 1991. Sharpton, who led protests that led to the riots, said at the time “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

On the third day following the tragic Crown Heights car accident, Sharpton joined Sonny Carson and led a march. The marchers proceeded through Crown Heights, carrying anti-semitic signs and an Israeli flag was burned. Rioters threw bricks and bottles at police; shots were fired at police and police cars were pelted and overturned, including the Police Commissioner’s car.

Riots escalated to the extent that a detachment of 200 police officers was overwhelmed and had to retreat for their safety. On August 22, over 1,800 police officers, including mounted and motorcycle units, had been dispatched to stop the attacks on people and property.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)