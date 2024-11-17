Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
My Little Son Dudi Only Two Years Old Is Fighting a Severe Illness—leukemia

 Please read… I’m writing these words with tears in my eyes.
My little son, Dudi, only two years old, is fighting a severe illness—leukemia. We are doing everything in our power to save him, but we need your help.
There’s a series of surgeries that can save him, and the first surgery he needs is complex and very expensive. This is our chance to be a family… Otherwise, I can’t even bear to think about it.
Of course, we believe and hope. Each day is filled with worry, but also with hope that good people will stand by our side. Your donation is our lifeline—you can’t imagine how much it means, and I wish that you’ll never be in this place.
Help us preserve our family.



