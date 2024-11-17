Report: Jared Kushner Expected To Play Key Role in Middle East Policy Under Trump Administration

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump and former senior White House adviser, is reportedly set to have a significant, albeit unofficial, role in shaping U.S. Middle East policy during Trump’s second term. Despite not holding a formal position within the administration, Kushner’s established relationships in the region could make him a central figure in diplomatic efforts, according to a CNN report on Friday.

Kushner’s deep ties to Gulf leaders and Israeli officials, cultivated during Trump’s first term, have positioned him as a trusted intermediary. A Middle Eastern diplomat told CNN, “No one on the incoming team has what Jared has, and that is trust. Jared earned it, he didn’t have it at the beginning. He earned it. That takes time to build.”

An Israeli source familiar with Kushner’s prior work echoed this sentiment, highlighting the value of his enduring relationships. “Friendships are forever in this region. My assumption is that his role is much more in his hands than anybody else’s,” the source said.

After stepping away from politics following the 2020 election, Kushner founded an investment firm backed by Gulf sovereign wealth funds, including a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. These financial connections, coupled with his rapport with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could enable Kushner to facilitate backchannel communications.

Kushner is widely credited for his role in brokering the 2020 Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations. The second Trump administration is expected to prioritize expanding these agreements, with a potential landmark normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia at the forefront of its foreign policy agenda.

Kushner’s involvement, even without an official title, could streamline U.S. efforts in the Middle East. His established trust with regional leaders may prove vital in advancing Trump’s diplomatic ambitions. As one diplomat noted, “Friendships and trust are the currency of diplomacy here.”

