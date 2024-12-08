Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
VIP Tickets at Separate Seating Ishay Ribo Concert Will Support Tantzers

Tantzers, an organization that brings joy and hope to children and families fighting terminal illness, has partnered with Ishay Ribo’s upcoming concert on Chanukah’s 6th night, December 30th to support their work.

Booking a coveted front-row ticket at this Chanukah’s most prominent show now supports Tantzers’ ability to fill families’ emotional needs during life’s hardest moments—whether by bringing song and gifts to a hospital bedside, bringing extra joy to family celebrations, or helping children process their pain in a safe and supportive environment.

Just four months after Ishay Ribo’s second historic, sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, the chart-topping music sensation returns to New York at the United Palace Theater on Chanukah’s 6th night, December 30th. His second Chanukah concert in New York this year, the evening will feature separate seating for men and women as he hosts Israeli rock-star Amir Dadon.

Ribo’s Chanukah tour includes a family seating New York performance on Chanukah’s 5th night and culminates with performances at Miami’s Fillmore on the 8th night and Punta del Este, Uruguay on January 5th.

To buy VIP tickets and support Tantzers, visit thetantzers.org/ribo




