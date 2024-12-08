DRAMATIC MOVE: Israel Captures Syrian Chermon In First Since Yom Kippur War

In a dramatic move, the IDF on Sunday afternoon re-captured the Syrian side of Har Chermon, expanding the buffer zone along the Syrian border and several other important defensive posts.

It marks the first time Israel has controlled the Syrian Ramat Hagolan in decades.

Sources told Ynet that Israeli Air Force commandos captured the highest peak of the Chermon on the Syrian side.

The Chermon mountain range is considered a strategic defensive area as it overlooks the entire area and enables IDF forces to foresee possible invading forces.

