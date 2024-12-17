Be a Leader in Special Education: Join IVDU Lakewood!

Introducing IVDU Lakewood – a new special education high school for boys ages 13-15, is ready to launch, and we’re seeking a qualified and passionate Principal to guide this meaningful school program.

With potential students eager to begin, this is a unique opportunity to create an environment where young learners can thrive. Backed by IVDU’s trusted expertise in special education, you’ll be part of a team dedicated to helping each student reach their fullest potential.

This Immediate Position offers a chance to lead an exciting and empowering school program in Lakewood.

Join Our Team!

📧 Apply now: [email protected]

Join IVDU and make a difference in their lives.