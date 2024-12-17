Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DESTROY IT, KASH! FBI Under Fire for Recognizing “State of Palestine” at Graduation Ceremony


FBI Director Christopher Wray personally handed a diploma to a graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, identified as hailing from “Ramallah, state of Palestine.” The incident, which occurred on December 12, has sparked outrage and renewed accusations that the FBI is undermining U.S. policy and emboldening anti-Israel sentiments.

Husham Abu-Aisha, the graduate in question, was identified as a member of the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Organization. Troubling details emerged shortly after, with Front Page Magazine reporting that Abu-Aisha had previously “liked” a video praising Saddam Hussein on social media. In a stinging rebuke, the outlet wrote: “The FBI used to fight terrorists. Now it seems to aid and abet them.”

The United States does not officially recognize a “state of Palestine,” making the FBI’s actions not only baffling but deeply problematic.

David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, slammed the incident: “Here is the FBI recognizing a student from ‘Ramallah, the state of Palestine.’ I’ve met with Chris Wray in Israel, and he knows damn well that the United States does not recognize a ‘state of Palestine.’” Friedman added pointedly, “Kash Patel can’t arrive soon enough to clean up this mess.”

On November 19, the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA), a nonprofit group tied to the program, shared a glowing Facebook post about Abu-Aisha. “Meet Husam Abu-Aisha, one of our incredible international students from Palestine,” the post read. “We love our international students, and Husam is a shining example of why. His happiness and positive energy are truly a treasure to be around.”

Adding fuel to the fire, photos reportedly showed a “state of Palestine” table at an academy event, featuring the Palestinian flag draped over a map depicting Israel entirely erased.

This latest incident follows a concerning pattern of U.S. officials inadvertently – or deliberately – recognizing a Palestinian state in defiance of longstanding American policy. In May, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services admitted that Secretary Xavier Becerra had “misspoke” when he appeared to acknowledge a state of Palestine.

Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal supporter of Israel, has been among those pushing back against this trend. He recently introduced legislation to bar the U.S. government from referring to Yehuda and Shomron as the “West Bank,” further cementing the U.S. position that a Palestinian state does not exist.

