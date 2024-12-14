The Circle Chanukah Subscribe-a-Thon!

Gift your kids with what they really want this Chanukah. From now through Chanukah, all new Circle subscribers will receive 50% off the first two months! Use promo code Chanukah2024.

Already a Circle subscriber? Get 25% off our website at www.circmag.com/shop. Look out for your exclusive coupon emailed to you.

Happy kids all year round. Our Chanukah gift to you!



It’s easy to subscribe!

Subscribe online at www.circmag.com.

Text ‘Circle’ to 732-785-4540

Call/Text/WhatsApp to speak to a Circle subscriptions rep: 732-592-5437

Email: [email protected]