Pelosi Has Hip Replacement Surgery at a US Military Hospital in Germany After a Fall

FILE - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had hip replacement surgery Saturday at a U.S. military hospital in Germany after falling while at an event in Luxembourg with other members of Congress.

Pelosi, 84, “is well on the mend,” said Ian Krager, a spokesman for the California Democrat, in a statement.

Pelosi thanked the staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the hospital in Luxembourg, where she was also treated, for “their excellent care and kindness.”

She was in Europe with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Pelosi tripped and fell while at an event and fractured her hip, according to people familiar with her injury who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among those on the trip was Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who posted on social media Friday that he was “praying for a speedy recovery,” for Pelosi. The two lawmakers were captured holding hands in a group photo that day at the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg.

Pelosi was first elected in 1987. She served as speaker twice, stepped down from her leadership post two years ago but remained in Congress and was reelected to represent her San Francisco district in November.

(AP)



