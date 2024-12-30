Future Pediatric Dentist Gets High Level Training and Camaraderie at Touro Dental

Aliza Silverberg’s dream is to open up her own pediatric dental practice and provide children with a positive, relaxing experience at the dentist. Aliza chose Touro to help make her dream a reality.

“I chose to attend Touro’s Lander College for Women (LCW) for my undergraduate schooling because it was an exciting opportunity to live in New York City and it allowed me to meet some incredible people, both socially and among the faculty. Additionally, I was confident Touro would offer me the academic opportunities to excel in my coursework and continue on to dental school,” Aliza said.

Indeed, LCW was instrumental in ensuring Aliza was ready for the next step. “One way in which Touro helped prepare me for professional school is with their one-week pre-dental experience program. I attended during the summer that I was scheduled to take the dental admission test (DAT) and apply to dental school. We spent one week living as TCDM students. We sat in on lectures about all the various specialties that dentistry has to offer. We even got to work in the simulation lab and get a hands-on feel for what the career entails. This program invigorated my desire to pursue a career in dentistry,” she said.

Aliza also credits her biology advisor at Lander College for Women, Dr. John Loike, for helping her every step of the way. “All throughout my undergraduate schooling, he pushed me to reach my academic potential and always gave me good insight and advice on how to best prepare myself as a respectable applicant for dental schools. He set up mock interviews and was constantly checking in on me. I am extremely grateful for the advice and assistance he gave me and would not be here today otherwise,” Aliza explained.

With its stellar reputation, Aliza knew she wanted to stay within Touro and attend Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM). “The number one thing I was told by current students about Touro Dental is that there is an inviting atmosphere from the staff and camaraderie amongst fellow students. Every member of the community truly wants what is best for each student,” she said. She was especially impressed with the brand-new state-of-the-art facilities and the beautiful campus.

Now a TCDM student herself, Aliza has found the community to be as warm and welcoming as she had heard. “Friendships and connections are made every single day, and the faculty are always greeting students with warm smiles. Entering the student lounge on the fourth floor, you see people studying together and preparing for the day ahead. Working in the simulation lab is a vibrant experience, as we are learning and seeking advice and constructive criticism from faculty. I look forward to going to school because there is nothing as rewarding as seeing real progress in my skills as a budding dentist,” she said.

Aliza can’t wait to start her career and open her own practice one day. “I chose dentistry because it is an exciting and constantly-evolving career that enables me to be creative while also pursuing my medical interests. I want to interact with my future patients and connect with them while they spend time in my chair.”

Learn more at touro.edu/poweryourpath