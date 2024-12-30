October 7 Massacre Survivors Light Grand Chanukah Menorah In Florida

The Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida, led by Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz and Rabbi Meir Simcha Minkowicz, hosted a powerful and uplifting Chanukah celebration at Castle Golf in Fort Myers.

The event’s theme, להאיר את החושך—“to illuminate the darkness”—resonated deeply as survivors of the October 7th terror attacks and community leaders gathered to light the Grand Menorah.

Castle Golf’s family-friendly setting provided the perfect backdrop for the festivities. Guests indulged in gourmet doughnuts, sipped hot drinks, and enjoyed live music and entertainment.

The highlight of the evening came as Issac Ashurav and his family, survivors of the October 7th terror attacks in Ofakim, Israel, were honored with the lighting of the Grand Menorah. Ashurav shared his harrowing experience of surviving RPG strikes on his home, and recalled the tragic loss of neighbors and friends.

Joining the Ashurav family were community leaders, including Dr. James Rubenstein and his son Eric from Houston, Texas, and Dr. Jonathan Daitch, a prominent local physician.

The celebration also highlighted the dedication of two young Shluchim, Yosef Vaisfiche and Chonon Fischer, who played key roles in organizing the event. Alongside Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz, they assisted attendees in the mitzvah of Tefillin, further spreading the light of Torah and mitzvos.





