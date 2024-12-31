Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Local Lakewood Family In Dire Need Of Financial Help

Communicated Content

An Avrech in Lakewood who has dedicated his life to learn and teach Torah is reaching out to the Klal. He and his wife and their 10 children live in a tiny apartment, and they are about to marry off their first of 10 children without the necessary means to do so.

The family lives in one of the yeshiva apartments and with 10 kids, you can imagine what that must be like. The father learns Torah be’ameilus. He’s a Baki B’shas. He’s mesayem shas at least once a year.

Their matzav is extremely desperate! Please consider partnering in this essential z’chus.

This campaign is endorsed by: HaRav Elya Ber Wachtfogel Shlita, HaRav Malkiel Kotler Shlita, Harav Yerucham Olshin Shlita and HaRav Reuven Mordechai Schmeltzer Shlita.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE






