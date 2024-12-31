Local Lakewood Family In Dire Need Of Financial Help

An Avrech in Lakewood who has dedicated his life to learn and teach Torah is reaching out to the Klal. He and his wife and their 10 children live in a tiny apartment, and they are about to marry off their first of 10 children without the necessary means to do so.

The family lives in one of the yeshiva apartments and with 10 kids, you can imagine what that must be like. The father learns Torah be’ameilus. He’s a Baki B’shas. He’s mesayem shas at least once a year.