Rosh Yeshiva: Only Limmud Torah Protects Israel From The Arabs

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau conveyed a firm message about the power of limmud Torah in a letter to Roshei Yeshivos.

“It’s only because of limmud Torah that the Arabs don’t unite and invade Israel and slaughter its residents, rachmanah litzlan,” HaRav Landau wrote in the letter, which was quoted in the Yated Ne’eman newspaper.

The Rosh Yeshivah added that “those who demand to decrease Torah endanger Klal Yisrael.”

The Rosh Yeshivah continued by quoting the passuk: “‘ולא תקיא הארץ אתכם בטמאכם אותה.’ How is it that Eretz Yisrael hasn’t spit out its residents due to the terrible things [that are neged the Torah] here over the years?”

“The only answer is limmud Torah and that’s what they want to eliminate!” the Rosh Yeshivah wrote.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)