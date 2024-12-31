Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Rosh Yeshiva: Only Limmud Torah Protects Israel From The Arabs

HaGaon HaRav Landau

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau conveyed a firm message about the power of limmud Torah in a letter to Roshei Yeshivos.

“It’s only because of limmud Torah that the Arabs don’t unite and invade Israel and slaughter its residents, rachmanah litzlan,” HaRav Landau wrote in the letter, which was quoted in the Yated Ne’eman newspaper.

The Rosh Yeshivah added that “those who demand to decrease Torah endanger Klal Yisrael.”

The Rosh Yeshivah continued by quoting the passuk: “‘ולא תקיא הארץ אתכם בטמאכם אותה.’ How is it that Eretz Yisrael hasn’t spit out its residents due to the terrible things [that are neged the Torah] here over the years?”

“The only answer is limmud Torah and that’s what they want to eliminate!” the Rosh Yeshivah wrote.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Lev Tahor Leader Accused Of Severe Child Abuse Confronted By Survivors

Defense Minister Katz Pushes Plan To Draft 50% Of Charedim Into IDF Over Next 7 Years

COALITION DRAMA: PM Leaves Hospital Against Docs’ Advice, Likud MK Leaves Shiva House

BUMPY RIDE AHEAD: Trump Reportedly Growing Frustrated With Elon Musk

HOSTAGE DEAL STALLS: Hamas Rejects Demand For Release Of 34 Living Hostages – Offers Just 22 And 12 Bodies

Toddler Critically Injured In Bnei Brak Apartment Fire

BORO PARK: Mayor Adams Attends BPJCC Chanukah Event For Holocaust Survivors [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

NYPD Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Police Headquarters [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

QUEENS: Unattended Menorah Sparks Fire in Kew Gardens Hills

MAILBAG: YWN’s Reckless Attack On Jimmy Carter Reflects Poorly On Klal Yisroel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network