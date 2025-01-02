Yissachar-Zevulun for Just $2 a Day!

Join Torahgiving.org to support Torah in Eretz Yisroel with the brachos of Rav Shimon Galai. Just $2 a day sponsors a yungerman in kollel, matched 5x!

Help solve the kollel crisis—2,000+ bochurim marry yearly, yet limited support leaves many without a structured place to learn. Over 40 kollelim have already been opened, benefiting 700+ yungerleit. Hundreds more need your help!

Kollelim are vetted, guided by Gedolim, and tax-deductible.

Join today at Torahgiving.org!