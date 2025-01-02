Israeli Air Force Strikes Syrian Military Base Near Damascus Housing Missiles and Air Defense Systems

Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets launched airstrikes on Thursday targeting a former Syrian military headquarters in Sasa, southwest of Damascus, near the Golan Heights, according to reports.

Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya reported that the strikes hit the headquarters of the Syrian Army’s 90th Brigade, a site known to host Iranian forces and terrorist proxies like Hezbollah. The base, one of the most critical armored brigades in Syria, reportedly housed anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare equipment, Iranian Shahab missiles, and rocket launchers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based war monitor, reported hearing “violent explosions” in the area following the strike.

In related developments, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited IDF soldiers stationed along the Syrian border. “The operations on the border are crucial to prevent threats to the communities in the Israeli Golan Heights,” Sa’ar said during his visit. He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to national security, stating, “We will not allow another October 7th on any front.”

