Virtual Judaica – Huge Manuscript Judaica and Hebraica Auction Own A Piece Of Jewish History Today

Communicated Content

Virtual Judaica is proud to present another diverse auction of rare Jewish seforim, posters, photos, and manuscripts. In our 25 years of business, we have successfully auctioned over 50,000 items to thousands of satisfied clients. Begin your collection today with as little as $10 and own a piece of Jewish history. 

Auction Ends January 14th – BID NOW

View our rare Judaica items in our online auctions by CLICKING HERE

Letter by R. Meir Leifer-Rosenbaum, Admor of Nadworna-Kretchnif, Kretchnif 1904

Talit Katan with Tzitzit of R. Hayyim Kanievsky, Bnai Berak 20 th cent.




