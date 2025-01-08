Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BDE: Petira Of The Viznitzer Rebbetzin A”H Of Monsey {LEVAYA DETAILS}


YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Viznitzer Rebbetzin of Monsey, Rebbetzin Miriam Hager A”H, at the age of 72. She was Niftar on Wednesday morning at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Rebbetzin Hager A”H, a pillar of the Monsey community, was the daughter of Harav Eluzer Meisels of Uhel ZT”L. She was part of a distinguished family, with three brothers serving as Admorim and Rabbonim, and two sisters as respected Rebbetzins.

Despite battling multiple sclerosis for more than 25 years, Rebbetzin Hager exemplified unwavering devotion and strength. She attended shul and family simchas with remarkable Mesiras Nefesh, inspiring countless individuals with her resilience and faith.

The Rebbetzin leaves behind a legacy of dedication to her family and community. She is survived by her husband, the Vishnitzer Rebbe of Monsey, as well as five sons, two daughters, and a large family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Levaya will take place on Wednesday at approximately 12:00PM at the Viznitzer Beis HaMedrash, located at 25 Phyllis Terrace in Monsey. The Kevura will follow at the Viznitzer Beis Hachaim on Route 306.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



