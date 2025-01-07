Video: Pickleball Stars Shine for Partners in Parnosoh!

On December 22, the inaugural Paddle with Purpose men’s doubles pickleball tournament took over Pickleball America in Stamford, Connecticut. With 13 top-notch courts, the event attracted talented players nationwide, all competing to support Partners in Parnosoh through RCN/Tomche Shabbos.

Players kicked off the day with swag bags and custom T-shirts before diving into a fast-paced round-robin format. After fierce matches, the top teams in advanced and intermediate divisions battled it out in intense semi-finals and medal rounds.

In the advanced division, Ari Barnett (Five Towns) and Eli Hanukah (West Hempstead) struck gold with flawless teamwork. Igor Rebel and Tzvi Reifer (Chicago) earned silver, while Meir Arm (Monsey) and Rob Zimmer clinched bronze.

In the intermediate division, father-and-son duo Yirmi and Steve Stein (Passaic) took gold after thrilling rallies, while Natan Burg and Gavi Pinsky (Teaneck) earned bronze with grit and heart.

Graze Steakhouse kept everyone fueled with gourmet food stations, while DJ Sol amped up the energy with a vibrant mix of beats, making the night a celebration of community, competition, and a great cause.

Pickleball has never been so purposeful—or this much fun! Sign up here for our next tournament!

WhatsApp or text 845-356-0202.