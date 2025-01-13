Local Lakewood Family Needs Your Help

URGENT PLEA:

Dear Klal Yisroel,

We all would love to enjoy the reward that is reserved for those who cast aside all the worldly pleasures and are moser nefesh to learn Torah with all their energy.

Since the cradle we’ve heard of “Yayin haneshumar” “seudos livyassan” “ohr hatzafun l’tzadikim.”

We may feel very removed and have given up on the fantasy of ever being part of this special eternal s’char.

Yet the opportunity presents itself right now: A Talmid Chochom and Posek has deticated his life to learn Torah and pasken Shailos. He raised his children l’ameilus baTorah v’yiras shamayim. And they simply aren’t making it financially. He’s also marrying off his child with absolutely no means do so.

He continues to learn Torah and pasken shailos for the Tzibbur “mitoch hadchak”. The Gedolim have attested that anyone who can help them get by will share in the endless reward that we all yearn for.

Please open your hearts and Hashem will repay you with all the Brochos of the Torah!

כל המרחם על הבריאות מרחמים עליו מן השמיים!

The Campaign is supported and endorsed by:

HaRav Elya Ber Wachtfogel Shlita, HaRav Yerucham Olshin Shlita, HaRav Dovid Ribiat Shlita And HaRav Reuven Mordechai Schmeltzer Shlita.