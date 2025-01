CRYPTIC UPDATE FROM IDF: “Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, several attempts were made to intercept a missile that was launched from Yemen. Details to follow.”

THE IDF HAS NOT CONFIRMED THAT IT WAS INTERCEPTED

MDA Spokesperson: Following the recent Red Alert sirens in Central Israel, MDA teams are on route to search an area of a reported rocket strike. There are no known casualties at this time.