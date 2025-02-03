A Rare Opportunity for Blessings and Parnassah

In just a few days, this Tuesday, Parshas Beshalach, the most auspicious day for tefillah on parnassah, Gedolei HaDor will gather for a special prayer at the holy graves of R’ Yehuda Bar Ilai ZT”L and the holy Baal HaSegulah, R’ Menachem Mendel of Riminoff ZT”L.

During this holy event, the Gedolim will sign the ‘Shtar Parnassah’ signed by the GedoleiHador, which will be distributed to those who have generously supported the important work of the Va’ad HaRabbanim. This Shtar Parnassah is a special segula for parnassah, success, and blessings.

Inspiring story’s

Over the years, we have received countless letters from people who experienced tremendous yeshuos and blessings, directly attributed to participating in this special tefillah. Here are a few examples:

– “After four years of searching for stable work, I found a job after making my contribution to the ‘Va’ad HaRabbanim’. Attached is the donation amount. A.M., Haifa.”

“My wife had been searching for a teaching position for many years. We decided to donate to the ‘Va’ad HaRabbanim’, asking Hashem to help her find a job within two days. Though it seemed almost impossible, the very next day, a principal contacted her and offered her a permanent position!”

– “I was unable to open my daycare all year, but after the prayer event, four children registered. Thank you, Hashem!”

One of the most moving letters came this year from N.P. from Yerushalayim:

“Yasher Koach to you for being true messengers. Despite our tight financial situation, we participated in the tefillah event, and Hashem blessed us with a job for my wife. We are now receiving our first paycheck, and we cannot deny the great assistance from Heaven.”

Join the Special Prayer Event

– $52 – Parnassah Key

– $320 – Signed Shtar Parnassah by Gedolei Yisrael

This sugula has proven itself time and time again over the years, and now you have the opportunity to take part in this powerful tefillah and invite Heavenly blessings and parnassah into your life.

Don’t Miss Out!

This special Tuesday, Parshas Beshalach, is the most ideal time to participate in this historic prayer event. Not only will you be helping to support the important charitable efforts of the Va’ad HaRabbanim, but you will also receive blessings of success, parnassah, and health from the Gedolei HaDor.

To submit names for prayer and receive your Shtar Parnassah by mail,

Please click here

May Hashem bless you and your family with all good!

Warm regards,

Vaad Harabonim