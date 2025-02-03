BORO PARK: Petira Of World Famous Chazan R’ Bentzion Miller Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Chazzan Bentzion Miller Z”L, one of the greatest and most prestigious Chazzanim in the world in the past 45 years. He was 77.

Reb Bentzion, a longtime resident of Boro Park, was born in a displaced persons (DP) camp in Ferenwald, Germany. Like his father Reb Aharon Daniel Z”L, he eventually became a Shochet, Mohel and a Chazzan, and was from a family of Bobover Chassidim.

He held held positions in Montreal at Sheves Achim Synagogue on Côte-des-Neiges, then in Toronto at Shaarei Tefillah Synagogue on Bathurst Street, in Canada. In 1981 he became Chazan of Temple Beth El of Boro Park in Brooklyn, a pulpit served by Mordechai Hershman, Berele Chagy, Moshe Koussevitzky, and Moshe Sterm, and continued as Chazan of the Shul, now Congregation Young Israel Beth El, after its merger with Young Israel of Boro Park.

His beautiful, well-trained voice, uplifted the souls of hundreds of thousands of Yidden around the globe over his career spanning many decades, as he preformed around the globe, and appeared on many recordings. He was very instrumental in strengthening the genre of Chazzanus over the past 25 years, to which there is now a very large audience.

A few months ago, he suddenly took ill overseas. He was eventually flown back to New York, where he was Niftar on Mondaya morning.

The Levaya will be held at Shomrei Hadas Chapels at 12:30PM.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

