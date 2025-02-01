EMDR Basic Training: Professional Development Opportunity for Mental Health Practitioners

RJ Psychological Trainings is pleased to announce two upcoming EMDR Basic Training intensives led by Roy Kiessling, LISW, founder and director of EMDR Consulting. These comprehensive 5-day programs offer mental health professionals the opportunity to gain expertise in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.

Training Details:

Winter Session: February 23-27, 2025 at Torah Center of Midwood, Brooklyn

Summer Session: July 27-31, 2025 (Virtual and live option available in NY Tristate area)

Daily schedule: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sunday through Thursday

The program includes:

40 CEU credits

Complimentary training materials and worksheets

10 hours of included case consultation (valued at $250)

Daily lunch and snacks

Kosher-friendly environment with no Sabbath conflicts

Led by Coach and Approved Consultant Rivki Jungreis, LCSW, MS.Ed, the training features specialized content on EMDR applications for children. Group discounts are available for agencies: 5% off for groups of 4+ clinicians and 8% off for groups of 8+.

Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be licensed mental health practitioners with a master’s degree or higher. Graduate students enrolled in clinical programs may apply. Proof of licensure/certification required.

Investment: $1,895 per participant

For registration and detailed information, visit RJPsychologicalTrainings.com or contact [email protected]. Additional training opportunities in trauma assessment, treatment, and consultation groups are also available through RJ Psychological Trainings.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your clinical practice with evidence-based EMDR therapy training.

Reserve your spot today.

