Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

EMDR Basic Training: Professional Development Opportunity for Mental Health Practitioners

Communicated Content

RJ Psychological Trainings is pleased to announce two upcoming EMDR Basic Training intensives led by Roy Kiessling, LISW, founder and director of EMDR Consulting. These comprehensive 5-day programs offer mental health professionals the opportunity to gain expertise in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.

Training Details:

  • Winter Session: February 23-27, 2025 at Torah Center of Midwood, Brooklyn
  • Summer Session: July 27-31, 2025 (Virtual and live option available in NY Tristate area)
  • Daily schedule: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sunday through Thursday

The program includes:

  • 40 CEU credits
  • Complimentary training materials and worksheets
  • 10 hours of included case consultation (valued at $250)
  • Daily lunch and snacks
  • Kosher-friendly environment with no Sabbath conflicts

Led by Coach and Approved Consultant Rivki Jungreis, LCSW, MS.Ed, the training features specialized content on EMDR applications for children. Group discounts are available for agencies: 5% off for groups of 4+ clinicians and 8% off for groups of 8+.

Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be licensed mental health practitioners with a master’s degree or higher. Graduate students enrolled in clinical programs may apply. Proof of licensure/certification required.

Investment: $1,895 per participant

For registration and detailed information, visit RJPsychologicalTrainings.com or contact [email protected]. Additional training opportunities in trauma assessment, treatment, and consultation groups are also available through RJ Psychological Trainings.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your clinical practice with evidence-based EMDR therapy training.

Reserve your spot today.




Popular Posts

IDF Preparing To Send 14,000 Additional Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos

MAILBAG: Mazel Tov! We’ve Successfully Destroyed Our Chinuch System And The Next Generation

United Hatzalah Requests UNRWA Campus In Jerusalem For Humanitarian Use

The Truth Behind The Viral Video Of The Public Protest Against Changes In The Igros Moshe

After Keeping Shabbos In Captivity: Agam’s Message To Am Yisrael: “בדרך אמונה בחרתי – ובדרך אמונה שבתי”

HY’D: IDF Solider Killed In Jenin Gunbattle; 5 Others Wounded

SICK: Palestinian Security Prisoner Released In First Gaza Ceasefire Now Works In Chareidi Neighborhood

SHABBOS PROTECTION: Agam’s Mother Got Her Wish With Weekday Release; Agam Kept Kashrus, Shabbos In Captivity

BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Yehuda Oelbaum Zt”l, Renowned Menahel And Mechanech

HORROR IN DC: American Airlines Jet Collides With Army Blackhawk Chopper While Landing At Reagan Airport

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network