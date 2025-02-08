Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Shaindy Plotzker LIVE 2025

Communicated Content

💥A RECORD BREAKING NIGHT💥
It’s here….SHAINDY PLOTZKER LIVE 2025 broke a record, selling out over 3,000 seats in the illustrious Kings Theatre in just a few hours! Due to popular demand, a SECOND night has been added, and the tickets are flying! 
“Shaindy Plotzker Live 2025”, the female benefit concert of the year, will now will take place on March 16th AND 17th! Produced by the incredible Eli Gerstner & EG PRODUCTIONS and held at the prestigious KINGS THEATRE in New York, it’s a high level event that you don’t want to miss. 
Be one of the 6,500 women and girls who will join together on March 16th AND March 17th to make a massive Kiddush Hashem, to sing and to unite for the Jewish nation. 
Shaindy Plotzker Live ‘25 is a benefit concert to raise money for EFRAT assisting Jewish women in Israel to have the ability to bring Jewish lives into the world, raise their families with dignity, and be able to afford the necessities for their precious babies.
✨TICKETS ARE SELLING FAST! 
🎫 Get your tickets at EfratConcert.com before they are gone




Popular Posts

Yeshiva Bochur Arrested At Ben Gurion Airport For Evading Draft, Released After Legal Intervention

Reps. Gottheimer and Lawler Lead Bipartisan Charge to Combat Antisemitism on College Campuses

MOCKERY OF JUSTICE: Anti-Semitic Vermin Who Demanded “Zionists” Raise Their Hands On Packed Subway Car Avoids Jail With Laughable Sentence

TRUMP CRACKDOWN: Harvard, Columbia, And More Under Federal Investigation For Antisemitism At Graduations

Agam Berger Returned Home On Anniversary Of Kollel Opened In Zechus Of Hostages’ Return

Trump Unveils New Details In Plan To Resettle Palestinians – AND CHUCK SCHUMER – In Gaza Takeover

Returned Hostage’s Mother: “Only The Chareidim Know All The Names Of The Hostages & Their Mothers”

SKY-HIGH HATE: Rabbi Denied Boarding On Kenya Airways Allegedly Because Of His Visible Jewishness [VIDEO]

NYC Mayor Adams Handed Over The Reigns To A Little-Known Official—And NYC Had No Idea for a Month

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed After Crane Collapses Due To Fierce Winds, 8 Injured

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network