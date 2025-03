Dreaming of easing the cost of seminary tuition?

With the Seminary Raffle, that dream can become a reality! Enter for a chance to win seminary tuition or up to $35,000 in cash —making this the ticket that truly pays.

Tickets are just $54, and every purchase supports Bais Yaakov High Schools.

JUST A FEW DAYS LEFT TO ENTER!

Don’t wait—the drawing is THIS Wednesday, March 5, 2025.