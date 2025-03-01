SHOWDOWN IN SYRIA? Israel Threatens Force as Turkish-Backed Rebels Target Kurds

Israel has issued stern warnings to Syria’s new interim government and rebel factions, signaling its willingness to take military action to safeguard Kurdish communities in northern Syria. The statement, delivered by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and reinforced by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, comes as Turkish-backed forces intensify their campaign against Kurdish-led militias, raising fears of a broader conflict in the wake of Bashar al-Assad’s ouster late last year.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-dominated coalition that has long been a key U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State, have faced relentless pressure from the Turkish-supported Syrian National Army (SNA) since Assad’s regime collapsed in December 2024. The SNA’s operations, aimed at carving out a buffer zone along Turkey’s border, have displaced thousands of Kurds and sparked international alarm over potential ethnic cleansing.

Israel, viewing the Kurds as a strategic counterweight to Iran and a bastion of pro-Western sentiment, has now stepped into the fray with a clear message: any threat to the Kurdish population will not go unanswered.

“We will not stand idly by while the Kurds face annihilation,” Sa’ar declared during a press briefing on Friday. “Israel has a moral and strategic interest in ensuring their safety. The international community must act, but if it fails, we are prepared to take necessary measures.”

Hours later, Katz doubled down, stating that Israel’s newly established “security zone” in southern Syria—seized after Assad’s fall—would serve as a launching pad to counter any aggression spilling over from the north. “Any attempt to militarize southern Syria or destabilize the region further will be met with fire,” he warned.

The roots of Israel’s position trace back to its decades-long, discreet alliance with Kurdish groups across the Middle East. Since the 1960s, Israel has cultivated ties with Kurds in Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Iran, seeing them as natural allies against shared adversaries like Iran and its proxies. The Syrian Kurds, in particular, have earned Israel’s admiration for their resilience against both ISIS and the Assad regime, as well as their secular, democratic governance in northeastern Syria.

With Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan now backing Sunni Islamist rebels who toppled Assad, and Iran seeking to maintain influence through proxy forces, Israel perceives the Kurdish plight as intertwined with its own security.

Tensions flared further this week when Turkish-backed SNA fighters clashed with SDF units near Manbij, a key Kurdish-held city northeast of Aleppo. The fighting, which followed a tenuous U.S.-brokered ceasefire, underscored Turkey’s determination to dismantle the SDF, which it labels an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)—a group Ankara deems a terrorist organization.

For Israel, this aggression not only threatens a friendly minority but risks destabilizing Syria further, potentially opening the door to Iranian resurgence or jihadist consolidation under groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), now the controlling force in Damascus.

Israel’s threats have not gone unnoticed. Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Shara, speaking at a national unity conference on Tuesday, condemned Israeli incursions into Syrian territory and demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Golan Heights buffer zone and beyond.

Hours later, Israeli airstrikes hit military targets in southern Syria, which the IDF described as a preemptive move against “weapons sites” linked to the former regime. The tit-for-tat exchange has fueled speculation that Israel’s focus may soon shift northward to confront Turkish proxies directly.

Kurdish leaders have cautiously welcomed Israel’s rhetoric. Salih Muslim, a senior figure in the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the political arm of the SDF, called the Israeli stance “encouraging” in a recent interview, urging tangible support beyond words.

“We are under existential threat from Turkey and its militias,” he said. “Israel’s solidarity is a step forward, but we need weapons and coordination to survive.”

Analysts, however, warn of the risks. “Israel stepping into Syria to defend the Kurds could ignite a direct confrontation with Turkey, a NATO member,” said Seth Frantzman, a Middle East expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It’s a high-stakes gamble—supporting a moral cause while avoiding a regional war.”

Others note that Israel’s actions could alienate the new Syrian leadership, which has so far avoided overt hostility toward Jerusalem but may feel compelled to respond if Israeli forces cross deeper into Syrian territory.

For now, Israel’s military posture remains defensive yet poised for action. The IDF has bolstered its presence along the Golan Heights and conducted over 250 airstrikes since Assad’s fall, targeting weapons depots and infrastructure linked to Iran and the former regime.

