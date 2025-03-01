WATCH: Zelenskyy Won’t Apologize To Trump, But Calls Clash ‘Not Good For Both Sides’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly refused during a Fox News interview to apologize for his stunning Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

But Zelenskyy said in a Fox News interview, “This kind of spat is not good for both sides.”

The Ukrainian leader told Fox News’ Bret Baier that “it will be difficult for us” to defend his country from Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid.

“No. I respect the President, & I respect American people….Some things we have to discuss out of the media.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)