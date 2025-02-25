Time Is Running Out to Win Fantastic Prizes

In Yerushalayim, the City of Gold, every stone tells a story. Children run and play, every corner is filled with the whispers of generations gone by. But behind the beauty of this city, there is another reality—a quiet, desperate struggle for survival.

A mother, waking her children, knowing the fridge is bare…

A rebbi, teaching his class, while his wife needs expensive medication to survive…

A kallah, not knowing how she’ll buy the essentials she needs to set up her new home…

This is the painful reality for so many families in Yerushalayim and beyond, where the simple joys of life are beyond reach.

But here is where the extraordinary happens.

For 160 years, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos has been the lifeline these families desperately need. It’s the warm meal on the table when there’s nothing else. It’s the coat that shields a child from the winter cold. It’s the small act of kindness that restores dignity and hope.

Now, with just a short while left before our annual auction ends on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27, you have a final opportunity to make a difference. By participating, you’re not just entering for the chance to win amazing prizes. You’re standing in solidarity with those who have nothing but faith. You’re giving them the means to carry on, to rebuild, to survive.

Don’t let this moment pass. Take action now, because for the families of Yerushalayim, every day is a battle, and your support is the light that guides them through the darkness.

Click here to get your auction tickets today.

https://dryveup.com/ksh/?utm_source=YWN