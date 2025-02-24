Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Raffle That Saves Lives – Will You Be Our Next Winner?

Communicated Content

Renewal Refill Raffle – Transform Lives!

Join Renewal’s Refill Raffle and make a difference while getting a chance to win incredible prizes! Your participation supports a life-changing cause—helping kidney patients in need of transplants while giving you the opportunity to win luxurious rewards.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

🎁 Top Prizes:

🏝 $4,000 Dream Vacation

💎 $4,000 Luxury Jewelry

🛍 Amazon Shopping Spree & More!

How It Works

Purchase raffle tickets and choose from premium and regular ticket options. Every ticket brings hope to those waiting for a second chance at life!

Exciting Prizes Await You!

Raffle to take place before Purim!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!




Popular Posts

🚨 Senior Hamas Official Expresses Regret Over October 7 Attack; Never Expected Such Extreme Response

WATCH: Trump Posts Video Of Ex-Hostage Keith Siegel From Ruins Of Kibbutz

HATE IN UK: “You’re Responsible for Gaza”: Jewish Man Attacked in Brutal Manchester Hate Crime

HARROWING TESTIMONY: Surgery Without Anesthesia; Chained To Each Other For Months

“Eliya Recited Parshiyos & Made Kiddush On A Cup Of Water In Captivity”

Shelly Shem Tov: “Thank You To The Borei Olam Who Answered My Tefillos”

White House: “Hamas’ Barbaric Behavior & Hideous Parade Of Bibas Coffins Justify Israel’s Response”

Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy FBI Director: Left Set to Implode Over Trump’s Latest Move

NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Dismantle Counterfeit Money Ring in Boro Park and Flatbush

MAILBAG: Stop Talking, Start Acting: Here’s How To Make Mental Health Therapy Affordable

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network