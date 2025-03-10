Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mega Raffle Taking Place Tonight – Check Out the Prizes!

Communicated Content

Renewal Refill Raffle – Transform Lives!

Join Renewal’s Refill Raffle and make a difference while getting a chance to win incredible prizes! Your participation supports a life-changing cause—helping kidney patients in need of transplants while giving you the opportunity to win luxurious rewards.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

🎁 Top Prizes:

🏝 $4,000 Dream Vacation

💎 $4,000 Luxury Jewelry

🛍 Amazon Shopping Spree & More!

How It Works

Purchase raffle tickets and choose from premium and regular ticket options. Every ticket brings hope to those waiting for a second chance at life!

Exciting Prizes Await You!

Raffle to take place before Purim!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!




Popular Posts

IDF To Begin Sending 14,000 Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos This Thursday

IDF Failed To Correctly Estimate Where Hostages Were Held In Gaza

The Truth About Hostage Release Ceremonies: Hamas Paid $200 To Each Participant

Fr. Amb. Friedman: “Talking To Hamas Is Beneath US Dignity;” White House Orders Boehler To Clarify Remarks

Mark Carney To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada’s Prime Minister After Winning Liberal Party Vote

This IDF Unit Shaped Israel’s Policy In Gaza; Why Was No Probe Carried Out After Oct. 7?

MAILBAG: The Numbers Don’t Lie – They Show Why The Gedolim’s Plan To Solve The Shidduch Crisis Is 100% Correct

Leftists Wage Scare Campaign In Attempt To Deter Netanyahu From Firing Shin Bet Chief

BROOKLYN: Brazen Burglar Hits The Hustle Wig, Escapes with $30K in Merchandise

WATCH IT: Liberal Stephen Smith EXPLODES On Dems For How They Acted At Trump’s Congressional Addres

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network