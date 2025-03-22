$2.3 Billion Is Up For Grabs

By: Dovid Gold

At the holiest place in the world, at the kosel, in a mixed event, a “Megillah of Independence” was read publicly by Conservative male and female “rabbis”. Across the state of Israel, Reform outreach programs, ensnaring thousands of traditional Jews, continue to sprout up. Summer camps that promote alternative lifestyles are offered free to Israeli children. What do all these projects have in common? They are all funded by the WZO, and made possible by money that could, and should, support Torah causes instead.

Unbeknownst to many, the Reform and Conservative movements are on the march. While their influence has stagnated in America, they have found a way to spread their progressive ideology across Eretz Yisroel. This is happening because their American constituents have mobilized to vote in WZO elections, while we have yet to secure the number of votes that truly represent our community.

With an annual budget of $2.3 billion, the WZO wields enormous influence in shaping Jewish community life in Israel and across the wider Jewish world. This massive amount of money allows the WZO to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars annually to causes it chooses to support.





Elections and their Consequences

Leadership of the National Institutions is determined by global Jewish elections in the World Zionist Congress, held every five years. Budget allocations are entirely based on political representation in these elections. For decades, this money was primarily being used to build the infrastructure of the State of Israel, not to spread ideology.

However, this changed with the newfound interest of the non-Orthodox streams of Judaism in the Zionist movement and the State of Israel. Facing a crisis of relevance in North America, leaders of the Reform and Conservative movements turned to Zionist ideas to revitalize their communities. In 1978 (almost a century after the emergence of the Zionist movement!), the Reform Movement established the Association of Reform Zionists in America (ARZA) as its representative body in the WZO. Around the same time, the Conservative Movement redoubled its efforts to expand its party, MERCAZ Olami. These alternative forms of Judaism began to grow in influence within the WZO and demanded that large amounts of money be given to causes aligned with their values.

Brilliantly, these movements positioned themselves as the exclusive representatives of American Jewry, enabling them to secure leadership positions that allowed them to influence the overall budgets of the National Institutions. As a result, a decision was made several years ago for the National Institutions to directly fund diverse streams of Judaism. Millions of dollars are now allocated annually to the Reform and Conservative movements to finance their day-to-day operations. Based on an investigative review of the entire WZO budget, the total annual amount transferred to the Reform movements by the National Institutions is approximately 46,500,000 NIS. For example, a Reform summer camp received not only direct funding from KKL/JNF but also operated at an official KKL/JNF facility as part of a partnership with the Reform movement. These Reform activities have an unfortunate effect on thousands of unsuspecting Israelis who are just looking to add religion to their lives.

This reality has had a devastating effect on the traditional makeup of the Jewish state and is contributing to the religious-secular divide that plagues the country. For years this effort has gone largely unchecked by those who care about our Torah values. Fortunately, there is now something each of us can do about it.





The Entry of Eretz HaKodesh

For many years, the Yeshivah and Chassidic communities stayed away from the Zionist movement and the WZO, however, because of the political emergence of the non-Orthodox parties among other factors, that has now changed.

A group of activists, with the support of the leading Torah leaders of the generation, Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt’l and Rav Gershon Edelstein zt’l, founded Eretz HaKodesh to give Torah communities a voice in the WZO. In 2020, in their very first election, they won 25 seats in the Zionist Congress, finally bringing representation to frum Jews outside Eretz Yisroel.

In a few short years, Eretz HaKodesh has had a major impact. Its delegates have become a decisive factor between the left and right blocs, giving them significant influence over key decisions. Representatives of Eretz HaKodesh have worked extensively to prevent the Reform movement from acting against Torah true values and from misrepresenting worldwide Jewry. They have worked to amend the wording of various resolutions and prevented new budgets from being allocated to activities that undermine our Torah values and Jewish tradition. For example, they successfully opposed a resolution by the Jewish Agency’s leadership urging the Israeli government to expand the non-Orthodox section at the Kosel.

Financially, Eretz HaKodesh has achieved impressive results, particularly in areas of education. The education department of KKL/JNF had a 270 million NIS annual budget in 2023. Today, the co-chairman of the 11-member committee responsible for its budget is a representative from Eretz HaKodesh. Through his efforts, millions of shekels have finally been allocated to the frum communities including over 3,000,000 NIS in scholarships for Israeli girls’ high school tuition.

A substantial portion of the education department’s budget is also now directed to Kiruv organizations. Furthermore, over $12,000,000 a year has been used to support an incredible network of programs for youth at risk. These programs have an impressive success rate helping young boys and girls rehabilitate themselves, take on responsibilities, and return to their families as changed individuals.





Future Opportunities

While Eretz HaKodesh has accomplished remarkable things, there is still much to be done. The frum communities still do not have a seat at the table in many of the committees and boards responsible for allocating the various funds of the National Institutions. Anti-Orthodox factions have successfully excluded many of the religious communities from receiving money that should rightfully be going to them. For example, based on an agreement between the Israeli Finance Ministry and the KKL/JNF between one to two billion shekels a year must be spent developing community infrastructure in the peripheral communities of Israel. Dozens of religious towns in Israel should qualify to receive their share of this money. Until the religious parties expand their political influence within the WZO, this money remains inaccessible to them.

Indeed, the opportunities are very real and seemingly endless. Huge amounts of money have been earmarked for dozens of special projects across Israel, ranging from building high-tech hubs to rebuilding communities devastated by the October 7th attacks. Programs for children with special needs, extracurricular activities, and summer camps are all funded at least in part by the National Institutions. Ensuring that the religious communities benefit as they should from these programs remains an effort in progress.





Masa: A Real Help for American Frum Families

One of the biggest funding opportunities for frum communities is Masa Israel Journey. Run by the Jewish Agency and the Israeli government, Masa gives grants to young Jews from around the world, ages 18–30, to spend 2 to 10 months in Israel. Tens of millions of shekels are allocated to this program every year.

Masa’s stated goal is to help young Jews connect with Israel and their Jewish identity. Yet the largest group of young Jews coming to Israel each year — yeshivah and seminary students — are mostly excluded from Masa funding.

But this can change. KKL/JNF gives 30,000,000 NIS to Masa each year, and control of its budget depends on the upcoming 2025 WZO elections. If frum communities show up and vote, we can demand our fair share of Masa funds providing desperately needed tuition relief to thousands of families.

We Will Do Our Part

Billions of dollars hang in the balance. Will the left-wing, anti-our Torah bloc continue to receive limitless funds to shape Jewish society in their image, or will those who cherish Torah, gain access to the critical resources needed to strengthen authentic Judaism?

Be’ezras Hashem, those of us who care about the future of Am Yisroel in Eretz Yisroel will raise our collective voice March 10 – May 4th, and take action to ensure that our Torah values remain at the heart of our nation.

The time to make your voice heard is now. Vote for EretzHaKodesh today!

EretzHaKodesh.org





SIDE BAR





The WZO is the umbrella term for what is collectively known as the “National Institutions.” They include Keren Kayemeth LeYisroel, (KKL/JNF), the Jewish Agency (JAFI), and Keren Hayesod (United Israel Appeal), the official fundraising arm of the State of Israel.