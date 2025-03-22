PHOTOS: Hundreds Attend 2025 OJBA B2B Construction Expo in the Catskills at SUNY Sullivan

Hundreds of industry professionals and business leaders attended the highly anticipated 2025 OJBA Business-to-Business (B2B) Construction Expo on Wednesday afternoon at the SUNY Sullivan Paul Gerry Fieldhouse in Loch Sheldrake.

The event brought together a diverse array of exhibitors and attendees, fostering networking opportunities and business growth within the construction sector. Among those in attendance were Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff, other local law enforcement officials, and elected representatives.

Meilech Weber, the event organizer and a key member of JCC Sullivan County, played a pivotal role in coordinating the expo, ensuring a successful gathering of professionals and businesses from across the region.





(YWN World Headquarters -NYC)