Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PHOTOS: Hundreds Attend 2025 OJBA B2B Construction Expo in the Catskills at SUNY Sullivan


Hundreds of industry professionals and business leaders attended the highly anticipated 2025 OJBA Business-to-Business (B2B) Construction Expo on Wednesday afternoon at the SUNY Sullivan Paul Gerry Fieldhouse in Loch Sheldrake.

The event brought together a diverse array of exhibitors and attendees, fostering networking opportunities and business growth within the construction sector. Among those in attendance were Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff, other local law enforcement officials, and elected representatives.

Meilech Weber, the event organizer and a key member of JCC Sullivan County, played a pivotal role in coordinating the expo, ensuring a successful gathering of professionals and businesses from across the region.

 
(YWN World Headquarters -NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ELIMINATED: Hamas’ Top Security Chief Rashid Jahjuh Killed In Precision Israeli Attack

MUST WATCH: Former Hostage Eli Sharabi Confronts UN: “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the United Nations?”

THIS SUNDAY: A Night of Musical Majesty: Chazzanus & Classics Returns!

Massive Asifa Held in BMG Against Voting in World Zionist Organization Election

Chaverim of Brooklyn & Catskills Expands to Manhattan

FIRST IN MONTHS: Hamas Fires 3 Rockets At Tel Aviv Area; Man’s Fingers Severed In Bomb Shelter Door

IDF Expands Ground Op In Gaza, Retakes Control Of Netzarim Corridor

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: 60 Days to Strike a Deal or Face Devastating Consequences

IDF Soldiers from Yeshiva Chanoch L’Naar Visit U.S., Meet with Gedolim and Rabbonim [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

INSANITY! Chareidi Extremists Attack Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg and Family, Destroy His Vehicle

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network