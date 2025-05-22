“Mommy Will I Live?” – A Heartbroken Mother’s Plea to Save Her Little Girl

B”h

Every parent dreams of watching their child grow up healthy and happy. For Racheli, that dream was shattered the moment her youngest daughter, Gitty, was born.

Three years ago, Gitty came into the world with a rare combination of severe heart defects. From her very first breath, she was in danger.

“She was so tiny,” recalls Racheli, her voice trembling. “We were told there was no option but to fly her to Boston immediately for surgery. She was just a month old.”

Thanks to a complex operation overseas, Gitty survived. But survival came with a heavy price – emotionally, physically, and financially.



A Life of Hospitals, Flights, and Fear

Since that first surgery, the family has been living a life few could imagine. Every six months, Racheli and her husband must fly Gitty to Boston for vital medical evaluations and catheterizations. The child has spent more time in hospital rooms than in playgrounds.

And now, Gitty faces her most critical challenge yet: a second, life-saving heart surgery. “This is the big one,” says Racheli. “The surgery she couldn’t have as a baby – the one that could give her a real future.”

But the costs are staggering. Even without counting the surgery, the family is burdened with over $10,000 in medical expenses every single month – insurance, treatments, hospital stays, medications, and more.

“My husband is a special-ed assistant, and I work part-time in a call center,” Racheli explains. “We barely manage to cover groceries and rent for our four children. We’re drowning in debt, and the bills keep coming.”

The Loneliness of a Desperate Mother

The Gitty parents are not asking for luxuries. They’re asking for the chance to save their daughter’s life.

“It’s not easy to ask for help,” says Racheli, holding back tears. “But I can’t look at my daughter and not do everything possible to fight for her.”

Their campaign on The Chesed Fund is their last hope. Every donation goes directly to the mounting medical costs and the upcoming surgery that Gitty urgently needs.

A Call to Klal Yisrael

As Am Yisrael faces so many national and personal challenges, the mitzvah of Pikuah Nefesh — saving a life — stands above all. The family struggle is not just theirs. It’s ours.

Please open your hearts and help. A little girl is waiting — and time is running out.

👉 To donate click here



All contributions are Tax-deductible 501C3

