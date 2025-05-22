Y38 Draws Unprecedented Interest

Y38 is Yeruhsalayim’s newest landmark on the Yirmiyahu-Shamgar intersection

There’s a new iconic intersection in Yerushalayim. It’s the vibrant crossroads of Yirmiyahu and Shamgar, where the pulse of the modern city beats strongest. Here Yerushalayim’s past meets its future. Just off this famous corner, Y38, a sophisticated residential building rises.

Since its launch, Y38 has captured the imagination of discerning buyers, with over 60% of units already claimed in record time. This exceptional response validates what Ir Shalem Group envisioned: a profound hunger for luxury living that honors Jerusalem’s character while embracing contemporary needs.



Designed by the renowned Feigin Architects, whose portfolio includes prestigious projects like the Waldorf Astoria, Y38 challenges conventional Jerusalem architecture while paying homage to the city’s timeless character. The striking 40-unit boutique building features a distinctive façade that harmoniously blends contemporary design with Jerusalem stone, creating an immediate visual impact.

Beyond its prime location at the nexus of convenience – with dozens of shuls, bakeries, and trendy boutiques down the block – Y38 offers a living experience crafted for the discerning resident. Each of the 3-6 room apartments boasts thoughtfully designed spaces with high ceilings and full-height windows that frame Jerusalem’s famous blue skies. Large balconies, with space for a sukka, extend living spaces outdoors, while premium finishes and state-of-the-art systems elevate daily life.



The building’s amenities rival those of luxury hotels, including a sophisticated business lounge, fully-equipped fitness center, relaxing spa, and a resident’s hall for celebrations. For added convenience a beautiful on-site shul and private mikvas are available all without leaving the building, while three levels of underground parking ensure seamless vehicle accommodation.

Y38’s location perfectly serves the English-speaking community that has long favored this neighborhood. From Ganei Romema to Ganei Geula, Shefa and Tnvua the area has evolved into a comfortable enclave where residents connect through shared language and values, united by their love for Eretz Yisrael.

The development’s innovative features include VRF air conditioning with individual room controls, smart home technology, electric underfloor heating, and charging stations for electric vehicles. Security and convenience are enhanced through motorized smart locks with multiple access options and a sophisticated intercom system.



As a testament to Ir Shalem Group’s commitment to excellence, Y38 represents more than just an address – it’s a statement of arrival, a private retreat in the city’s center where modern luxury meets traditional Jerusalem living. With its perfect blend of location, design, and amenities, Y38 sets a new standard for sophisticated urban living in Jerusalem’s evolving landscape.

For more information >>>