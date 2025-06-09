New Jersey Primary Elections Is Tomorrow Lakewood Is Urged to Vote

Tomorrow is Primary Election Day!
Tomorrow is the last day we can cast our vote for Josh Gottheimer, and ensure a friend of the Jewish community becomes the front runner of the Democrat party.
Polls open at 6:00 AM, and close at 8:00 PM.
Registered Democrats and unaffiliated/independent voters can vote in this Democratic primary election.
You can check your affiliation status and voting location by texting 732-503-3052 or at LakewoodVotes.com.
Lakewood Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva are urging the community to vote!
This election has become crucial-
Lakewood is being watched for voter turnout. If the community comes together and votes we become a population that must be worked with.
https://jewishinsider.com/2025/05/josh-gottheimer-new-jersey-democratic-gubernatorial-primary-jewish-voters/
https://newjerseyglobe.com/governor/lakewood-vaad-backs-gottheimer-tells-unaffiliated-voters-to-vote-in-dem-primary/
Please take a few minutes and cast your vote.