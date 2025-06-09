Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

New Jersey Primary Elections Is Tomorrow Lakewood Is Urged to Vote

Communicated Content

Tomorrow is Primary Election Day!

Tomorrow is the last day we can cast our vote for Josh Gottheimer, and ensure a friend of the Jewish community becomes the front runner of the Democrat party.

Polls open at 6:00 AM, and close at 8:00 PM.

Registered Democrats and unaffiliated/independent voters can vote in this Democratic primary election.

You can check your affiliation status and voting location by texting 732-503-3052 or at LakewoodVotes.com.

Lakewood Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva are urging the community to vote!

This election has become crucial-

Lakewood is being watched for voter turnout. If the community comes together and votes we become a population that must be worked with.

https://jewishinsider.com/2025/05/josh-gottheimer-new-jersey-democratic-gubernatorial-primary-jewish-voters/

https://newjerseyglobe.com/governor/lakewood-vaad-backs-gottheimer-tells-unaffiliated-voters-to-vote-in-dem-primary/

Please take a few minutes and cast your vote.




Popular Posts

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei HaTorah 2025 – Photos By Yissochar Dunoff

Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Endorses Cuomo For Mayor

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei HaTorah 2025 – Photos By Aaron Housman – Life & Lense

ARRESTED: Shin Bet Takes Arsonist Into Custody For Rav Yosef Shul Attack

🚨 Hundreds Of US Marines Will Deploy To Los Angeles To Stop Anti-ICE Riots

WATCH: Trump Says Tom Homan Should Arrest California Gov. Newsom

FIVE TOWNS: Fire, Vandalism, and Antisemitic Graffiti: Jewish Community Rocked By Multiple Overnight Incidents

MAILBAG: Are We Teaching Our Girls to Love Torah – Or to Fear Nonconformity?

Hamas-Qatar Efforts Against Trump’s Peace Plan Uncovered In Documents In Gaza

WATCH THIS: A Monumental Simchas HaTorah: ALS Patient Reb Sruly Schubert Writes Sefer Using ONLY HIS EYES

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network